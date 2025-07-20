Photo courtesy of ar.inspiredpencil.com

MIAMI – Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off on August 1 and runs through August 31, 2025.

During the time period, parents can take advantage of purchasing certain school-related items without paying any sales tax ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.

School items that are tax-free including clothes, bags and school supplies with certain price limits like $50 or less for most supplies, $1,500 or less for personal computers.

This tax-free shopping opportunity is designed to help families save money while preparing for the school year.