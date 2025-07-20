Photo courtesy of miracuseal.net

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Education has announced the debut of the Resiliency Florida Teacher Resources, a program created by First lady Casey DeSantis to help teachers educate their students on 11 Resiliency Characteristics.

They include Perseverance, Grit, Gratitude, Responsibility, Responsible Decision-Making, Critical Thinking & Problem Solving, Self-Awareness and Self-Management, Mentorship, Citizenship, Honesty, and Empathy.

The program helps equip Florida’s youth with the skills and virtues necessary to overcome life’s challenges, according to the Alachua Chronicle.

At the request of DeSantis, the State Board of Education adopted the resiliency program in 2023, to immensely enhance student’s performance in the classrooms as well as other skills to help them understand the value of critical thinking and ideas.

Engaging in the program’s activities can help them become responsible citizens.

“Resiliency is integral to preparing the next generation to overcome life’s inevitable challenges—both at home and in the classroom—and to face adversity head-on,” DeSantis said. “I’ve championed Resiliency Florida to help kids learn how to overcome life’s struggles and to promote virtue in Florida’s classrooms. These new teacher resources build on Florida’s first-in-the-nation approach to resiliency education by equipping K-12 teachers with thoughtful, interactive activities designed to teach students about Florida’s 11 Resiliency Characteristics.”

“Thanks to First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to teach students about resiliency,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “I am proud to be able to provide these resources to Florida’s teachers to bring resiliency into the classroom.”

To access all Resiliency Florida materials, visit the new Resiliency Florida website at BuildResiliency.org.