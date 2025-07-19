Photo courtesy of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust

MIAMI – Miami’s only Colored beach, historic Virginia Key Beach Park is turning 80 years-old next month and the community is invited to a three-day birthday celebration bash.

From August 1-3, the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust is hosting the event to honor eight decades of cultural heritage, environmental stewardship and community resilience at 4020 Virginia Beach Drive.

The celebration kicks off on Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. with the museum project commencement ceremony; Saturday, August 2 at 12 p.m. with a fun in the sun community day with icy treats, slide into excitement on the massive waterslide, and get creative with FREE fun activities like tours, oral histories and live mural painting.

Capping off the milestone on August 3 at 3 p.m., is a Poetry Potluck, a grassroots community gathering where voices, stories, and flavors come together in a powerful celebration of culture and connection.

“This 80th anniversary is more than a birthday, it’s a homecoming for all who cherish the park’s past, present, and future,” says Athalie Edwards, Executive Director/CEO of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust. “We invite everyone to celebrate this living legacy and help shape its next chapter.”

For more information and to RSVP, visit https://HVKBP80.eventbrite.com