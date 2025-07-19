Photo courtesy of wthr.com

Florida is stepping up efforts to make sure children with developmental disabilities are not left behind in receiving care.

Gov. DeSantis signed Senate Bill 112 into law which now expands access care to children with developmental disabilities including those stricken with autism

The bill, sponsored by Senator Gayle Harrell, a Republican from Stuart, is designed to improve health services for children with disabilities by streamlining the Home Health Aide for Medically Fragile Children Program and reassigns oversight of the Children’s Medical Services program from the Department of Health to the Agency for HealthCare Administration (AHCA).

The bill requires grants to be used for screening, referrals for treatment as it relates to autism, and authorizes the Florida Department of Health to implement the Early Steps Extended Option regardless of certain federal funding.

SB 112 also requires the University of Florida Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment to fund specialized summer programs for children with spectrum disorder.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.88 percent of children in Florida have been diagnosed with autism in 2018, which was among the highest rates in the U.S.

Kids with autism face health care access disparities for medical and behavioral care compared to their counterparts who are non-disabled and receive adequate care.

According to Autism Speaks, a national nonprofit which supports children with autism and their families, children with the development disorder have nearly four times higher odds of having unmet healthcare needs as the population continues to grow.

The organization said access to behavioral care is crucial for long-term development including therapy, psychology and medication.

“Coverage and provider limitations exist in both public and private sectors. As a result, individuals with autism are not always able to receive the necessary health care they need to address their acute and long-term developmental, social and behavioral health care needs across their lifespan,” Autism Speaks said on its website.

Harrell said it was time for Florida to go to bat for children with autism.

“We need to be sure that we’re getting the services out there in the appropriate way,” he said when discussing his bill during the regular 2025 Legislative Session. “When we’re putting state dollars into helping these families, we want to make sure we’re using them very carefully, very wisely.”

Harell’s bill went into effect July 1, 2025.