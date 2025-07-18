Photo courtesy of The Housing Channel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – As the cost of living continues to rise nationwide, Palm Beach County is offering a program to help residents become homeowners.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the county’s Mortgage and Housing Division is offering up to $100,000 for first-time home buyers.

Up to $100,000 would help eligible people to buy their first home in the county, where they could use it for things such as construction, a down payment and closing costs.

The amount awarded depends on household income and size.

The first-time home buyer program includes an orientation at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 22.

For more information, call 561-233-3600 or 561-233-3606.