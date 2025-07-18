Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Facing a $400 budget deficit, Miami-Dade County is cutting services to balance a budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Among the cuts is Curley’s House, a non-profit food bank in Liberty City which feeds low income of people daily.

According to Lavern Spicer, executive director of Curley’s House, the food bank received about $200,000 from the county last year.

The costs include purchasing food, overhead costs, rent and utility bills.

Spicer said the cut will impact the food bank which mostly senior citizens rely on.

“The cost of living is at an extreme high, and they cannot afford to provide for themselves. So, we are here, to stand in the gap to make sure that these people are able to eat and not die from starvation,” Spicer said.

The poverty rate in Liberty City is 42.9 percent, which is more than double the overall poverty rate in Miami-Dade County, according to a report done by the South Florida Housing Studies Consortium in 2017.