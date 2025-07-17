Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County honored local rap artist Flo Rida with the Key to the County.

During the June 16 County Commission meeting, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county commissioners recognized Flo Rider, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, for his contributions to the community.

The “Good Feeling” rapper was born and raised in Carol City, a community in Miami Gardens.

County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III, whose district covers Carol City, sponsored the resolution to honor Flo Rida, who was in attendance.

“It’s not the hundreds of millions of streams,” said Gilbert “I bring people here and I give them a key to the county when they’re benefiting them, they’re a testament to where they’re from and they’re actually helping others.”

Gilbert spoke at length about Flo Rida’s efforts to give back to his community with the Florida Youth Football League and more.