Photo courtesy of Meals on Wheels

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Meals on Wheels of Palm Beaches is looking for volunteers and donations through the remaining summer months.

The non-profit delivers meals and wellness checks for homebound older adults but donations and volunteers have shrunk as of late.

The organization says six fresh meals are delivered three days a week by volunteers.

Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches is also seeking funds for renovations and upgrades to its new headquarters in West Palm Beach.

It will be moving at the end of the year, will feature a new kitchen and will give them the opportunity to grow.

For more information, call 561-802-6979.