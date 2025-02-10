Photo courtesy of BSO

The Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission reprimanded Broward County Sheriff Gregrory Tony for failing to disclose that his Pennsylvania driver’s license had been suspended when he applied for a Florida license in 2019.

The reprimand comes nearly a year after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation which revealed Tony lied on his application and recommended that he face disciplinary action.

The FDLE had recommended a six-month suspension of Tony’s law enforcement license, but an administrative law judge had recommended 18 months’ probation, ethics training and a reprimand instead.

In a statement through his attorney, Tony said the punishment he received is actually a counseling letter, which is considered a less severe corrective measure.