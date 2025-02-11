Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins is launching her annual mom and pop business grant program for companies located in District 8.

Business owners may qualify for up to $2,500 in grants for assistance with their establishments.

Applications will be available through February 21, 2025.

Business owners must meet the certain criteria to apply for the business grant including operating a business for at least one year, have not been awarded the same grant two or more times, currently not in default or non-compliance with any county loan or grant program, are not affiliated with a national chair and do not own more than two businesses.

Applications are available at miamidade.gov/commission/district08/home.page.

Grant applications must be submitted to the Commissioner Danielle Chen Higgins District 8 office, 10710 S.W. 211 St., Suite 103, Cutler Bay, FL 33189.

For more information, call 305-378-6677.