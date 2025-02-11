Photo courtesy of Facebook

In an effort to prevent the act of privacy invasion by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, House Democrats are spearheading the Taxpayer Data Protection Act.

The legislation was filed on February 10, as Democrats are seeking bipartisan support to stymie people with conflicts of interest or without a security clearance from accessing the highly sensitive Treasury Department payment system, which is responsible for Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Musk, who is the wealthiest individual in the world, according to Forbes Magazine, is the owner of X, formerly Twitter, and was appointed leader of President Donald Trump’s newly restructured Department of Government Efficiency.

Multiple lawsuits accuse the administration of violating privacy law and other protections in allegedly allowing affiliates of the Musk-led to take control of highly restricted government IT systems.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, among the Democrats to sponsor the Act, said Elon Musk’s takeover of the federal payment system is a dangerous move that jeopardizes “your” personal information and privacy.

“I am proud to support the Taxpayer Data Protection Act to prevent Musk and his minions from rifling through the private data of everyday Americans,” Cherfilus-McCormick, whose district covers portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties.