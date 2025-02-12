Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Despite pleas from the community, a committee ruled that Keyshia Sanders is banned from running for mayor in Jackson, Mississippi because of her criminal background.

The Jackson Municipal Democratic Executive Committee made the decision on February 10 since she’s a convicted felon which prohibits from running for political office, according to published reports.

In 2023, Sanders pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud, and as part of a plea deal, she got five years probation and was ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution.

The committee held a hearing to determine if candidates are qualified to run for office in the city’s next election.

The Black community turned out to show its support for Sanders, citing her activism over the years despite her criminal record.

Some members of the community pointed to President Donald Trump being a convicted felon and was allowed to run for office.