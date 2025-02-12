Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Google has removed Black History Month in February, Women’s History Month in March, and Pride Month in June from its calendar, according to a press release.

The move was made due to the changes in DEI policies by President Donald Trump who signed an executive order to terminate programs in the federal government, colleges and private sectors.

Companies like Target and Walmart scaled back on their diversity initiatives which drew protests from around the country.

In response to the backlash, Google spokesperson Madison Cushman Veld defended the change, stating that the company had received feedback that some events were missing and that manually adding hundreds of cultural observances worldwide was not sustainable.

Many Google Calendar users expressed their disappointment on social media, calling the move shameful and accused Google of downplaying significant cultural moments.