VANESSA BALTA: “We are empowering residents and businesses to make a meaningful impact on water conservation while easing the ﬁnancial burden,” said the Water Conservation manager of the county’s Natural Resources Division. PHOTO COURTESY OF GOODFOODCFL.ORG

Staff Report:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County’s Natural Resources Division, in collaboration with the Broward Water Partnership (BWP) Partners, has announced signiﬁcant updates to the ConservationPay$ toilet rebate program.

The modiﬁcations are aimed at boosting program participation, adapting to inflation, and providing increased ﬁnancial support to residents and businesses seeking water-saving solutions, ofﬁcials said.

Effective July 1, 2023, the qualifying criteria and rebate amount have been revised, providing enhanced beneﬁts to the community. The rebate amount has been increased from $100 to $125, enabling individuals and organizations to maximize their water savings efforts.

"Promoting sustainable practices and protecting our precious water resources are at the heart of the Broward Water Partnership’s resilience efforts,” said Vanessa Balta, Water Conservation manager of the county’s Natural Resources Division.

CONSERVATIONPAY $ PROGRAM WILL SAVE RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES EVEN MORE MONEY STARTING THIS MONTH, OFFICIALS SAY.

“We are thrilled to announce the updates to our ConservationPay$ toilet rebate program, which not only increases the rebate amount but also expands the eligibility criteria,” said Balta.

“By offering a $125 rebate and accommodating a wider range of toilet options, we are empowering residents and businesses to make a meaningful impact on water conservation while easing the ﬁnancial burden.

“We invite everyone to join us in this endeavor, as each drop saved contributes to a resilient and sustainable future for Broward County."

Additionally, the eligibility criteria will expand to allow the replacement of 1.6 gallons per flush (GPF) toilets and upgrades to highly efﬁcient 1.28 GPF toilets.

Over time, the performance and efﬁciency of toilets deteriorate, emphasizing the importance of replacing older units with High-Efﬁciency Toilet (HET) alternatives.

In celebration of the program enhancement, Broward Water Partnership invites residents and businesses to participate in the “Summer of Savings” that began July 1.

Through Sept. 20, eligible applicants will be entered into a drawing to win a Gift Card valued at $250. The prize can be used to cover the installation of a new toilet or other home improvement needs.

To learn more visit conservationpays.com or call 1-800-270-9794.