Photo courtesy of stock.adobe.com

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the city of Tamarac are hosting a Domestic Violence Summit, scheduled for Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., in Tamarac.

Law enforcement officials, city officials and residents will discuss ways to end domestic violence and offer resources to victims and family members impacted by the abuse.

With the theme “Love Does Not Hurt – End the Violence Now,” the summit underscores BSO’s commitment to raising awareness and providing resources to those impacted by domestic abuse.

The event is free and open to the public.