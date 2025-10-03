Photo courtesy of Broward Health Imperial Point

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Matthew Hartley was appointed the new chief financial officer for Broward Health Imperial Point.

Hartley will oversee all financial operations for the 204-bed hospital including budgeting, financial planning, analysis and strategy.

Hartley has more than a decade of experience in healthcare financial management and is skilled in financial performance, budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis, as well as financial and operational reporting.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew Hartley to our executive team,” said Broward Health Imperial Point’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Dahl. “Matthew will be a key player in our continued growth and sustained commitment to exceptional patient care, experience and healthcare access. I have no doubt that he’ll make an excellent addition to, and have a positive impact on, our dedicated team.”

Hartley previously served in various finance-related roles at South Florida hospitals, including director of finance at Memorial Hospital Pembroke, controller and assistant controller at Tenet Florida Medical Center, and financial analyst at Palmetto General Hospital.

Hartley earned his Master of Business Administration at the University of Miami and his Bachelor of Business Administration at Florida International University.