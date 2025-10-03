Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump

MIAMI – St. Thomas University College of Law, previously called Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, has fallen out of compliance.

In its finding, the American Bar Association (ABA) cited a violation, which mandates non-discrimination and equality of opportunity, and needing a correction process before any accreditation decisions can change.

At its August 2025 session, the ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar reviewed St. Thomas’s status and concluded the school failed to meet the listed requirements.

Loss of ABA accreditation would affect access to many state bar exams and impact the school’s legitimacy. Until the council concludes its review, the law school retains its approval status.

In August, St. Thomas University announced it would change the law school’s name to St. Thomas University College of Law, ending its run as the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. (The university and Crump said the change was mutual.)

At the same time, the school confirmed plans to launch the Benjamin L. Crump Institute for Environmental and Societal Law this fall.