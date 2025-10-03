New Delray Beach Police Chief Darrell Hunter (Photo courtesy of the city of Delray Beach)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Darrell Hunter was recently sworn in as the new police chief for the Delray Beach Police Department.

Hunter previously served as the interim police chief for several months after former Police Chief Russ Mager announced his resignation to join the

Longboat Key Police Department on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Hunter was sworn in before a packed crowd at the Atlantic Community High School.

“I am deeply honored to lead the men and women of the Delray Beach Police Department and to serve this incredible community, guided by our core values of P.A.C.E.—Professional, Accountable, Consistent, and Engaged—as we work to make Delray Beach the safest city of America,” Hunter said.

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore said: “Chief Hunter’s experience and dedication bring a strong sense of stability to our police department. He is the right leader to guide Delray Beach forward.”

Hunter has been with the department since 2007, working his way up the ranks to achieve the highest position in the department.