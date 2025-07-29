Photo courtesy of the city of Miami

MIAMI – City of Miami residents can now stay informed on the city’s Department of Solid Waste operation with the official launch of its new Service Alerts System.

The communication system keeps residents informed, prepared and engaged with their solid waste services.

This initiative reflects the department’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and environmentally responsible services to all Miami residents. Through the Service Alerts Systems.

Residents will receive timely notifications for collection schedules, service delays, hurricane preparedness, and other important updates.

The launch of this platform marks a major step forward in enhancing public communication, safety, and community engagement.

Signing up is easy. Visit the official registration page at https://member.everbridge.net/index/76486388219991.