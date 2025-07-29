MIRAMAR, Fla. – DJ Irie is the guest speaker for the city of Miramar’s First Fridays Network and Chill series on Friday, August 1.

The event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Bind Space, 3150 Southwest 145th Avenue.

The series will feature Miami Heat official DJ and philanthropist DJ Irie providing insights about entrepreneurship, business networking, food, music and refreshments.

The city of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam are hosting the event.

Admission to the event is free with RSVP. Please RSVP (limited space) at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.