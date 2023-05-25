Classroom Makeover Grants that help provide transformational learning opportunities for diverse students and expose them to science, technology, engineering and math learning went to ﬁve schools for the 2022-23 school year. They are Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School in Lauderdale Lakes, shown at top with Broward County School Board members; Gifford Middle School in Vero Beach; Lakewood Elementary School in Fort Pierce; and Lake Shore Middle School in Belle Glade, bottom. The awards to improve technology, equipment and resources for the next generation of innovators are part of Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) commitment to STEM education through the NextEra Energy Foundation. The grant program will reopen later this year for all grade levels at public, private and charter schools.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF BLACK PR WIRE