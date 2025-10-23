By David L Snelling

Miami – A Florida lawmaker is threatening to withhold funding for over 40 state public universities and colleges unless they name a street or building on campus after political conservative Charlie Kirk.

That includes HBCU Florida A&M University and local colleges Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, Miami Dade College and Broward College.

State Rep. Kevin Steele (R-Dade City) ﬁled the bill for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Session.

No one has yet to ﬁle a companion bill in the Senate.

According to House Bill 113, FAMU shall redesignate West Osceola Street as Charlie James Kirk Street; Florida Atlantic University shall redesignate University Drive as Charlie James Kirk Drive; Florida International University shall redesignate Southwest 17th Street as Charlie James Kirk Street; Broward College shall redesignate College Avenue as Charlie James Kirk Avenue; Miami Dade College shall redesignate

Northeast 1st Avenue as Charlie James Kirk Avenue; and Palm Beach State College shall redesignate Ersey Street as Charlie James Kirk Street.

“State funds shall be withheld from any state university or Florida College System institution whose board of trustees fails to redesignate the roadway or potion of a roadway listed above within 90 days after the effective date of this act,” it says.

“This act shall take effect upon becoming a law.”

Steele’s proposed bill comes on the heels of Miami state Rep. Juan Carlos Porras’ proposed legislation to rename a portion of S.R. 985/S.W. 107th Avenue between S.W. 24th Street and S.R. 90/S.W. 8th Street in Miami-Dade County” to “Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue.”

But legal experts say the proposed bill, if it becomes law, could be unconstitutional.

University of Miami Law Professor Donald Jones told the South Florida Times he believes the bill is unconstitutional.

“Traditional institutions of higher learning have a right to make decisions away from government intruding,” Jones said. “It’s an attempt by the government to convey a message and becomes intrusive – this is compelling the near to convey your message.”

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10, 2025, while addressing students on the campus of Utah Valley University. His accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Kirk was a polarizing ﬁgure who created controversy with his racial epithets and attack on the LGBTQ community among other incendiary comments.

Some of Krik’s critics called him a white supremacist.

Following his death, many expressed their strong views of Kirk on social media which triggered backlash from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other lawmakers.

Some Florida teachers faced discipli nary actions by Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas for speaking against Kirk following his death. DeSantis supported Kamoustsas’ disciplinary actions, underscoring the signiﬁcance of accountability in the education system.

Palmetto Bay Councilman Steve Cody had a huge falling out with his college and residents over his comments on Kirk he shared on social media.

Cody wrote: “Charlie Kirk is a ﬁtting sacriﬁce to our Lords: Smith & Wesson. Hallowed be their names.”

The council and residents called for his resignation and when he refused, his colleagues voted 4-1 to remove him from his position after a heated meeting.

The city’s charter and state law bans them from doing so, but they forwarded the vote to DeSantis asking the governor to remove him from political ofﬁce.

Although Cody deleted the post and issued an apology to Kirk’s family, many in the chamber rejected it.

Local authorities are investigating reports of death threats against Palm Beach County School Board member Edwin Ferguson following his comments about Kirk last month.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the Riviera Beach Police Department said several threatening calls were made to Ferguson’s ofﬁce last month.

One caller threatened to burn down his house, and another said he was going to blow his head off.

The calls came from blocked numbers.

The calls came two days after Ferguson, who represents District 7 on the school board, called Kirk a “racist bigot” and likened him to Adolf Hitler.

Krik supporters called on Ferguson to step down during the Oct. 15 board meeting, but the NAACP and other organizations and faith leaders showed up in support of Ferguson.

The 2026 legislative session convenes Jan. 13, and committees have started meeting as of last week in preparation for the 90-day battle.