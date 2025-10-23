Tickets for Kravis on Broadway are on sale for …

The Wiz, through Oct. 26. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America including the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. The groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to ﬁnd her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice – this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road! For tickets visit kravis.org.

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil, Nov. 20 – 30. Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year, and ‘Twas the Night Before… marks the company’s ﬁrst and only holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters and a soundtrack including holiday classics reinvented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater. Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. For tickets visit kravis.org.