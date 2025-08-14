Photo courtesy of Coralsprings.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The future of Coral Springs lies in the hands of residents and business owners as the city commences its second phase of redevelopment plans for western downtown.

City leaders are inviting the population to share their vision of the area during a meeting set for August 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Everglades Room at Coral Springs City Hall.

The western portion of Coral Springs downtown has been at the center of redevelopment debates for years, and after much discussions, zoning changes and negotiations, the city is finally ready to proceed with reshaping the vicinity.

Residents and business owners will give their input on the proposed changes from the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, which oversees the boundaries.

The city is hoping to create more flexible standards to encourage more mixed use projects to the area.

Since 2018, Coral Springs has seen growth in the downtown core after implementing the first phase of zoning rules.

That phase focused on the area east of Coral Hills Drive along Sample Road and north of NW 31st Court along University Drive.

Now, attention turns to the second phase, covering Sample Road west of Coral Hills Drive and a smaller section south of NW 31st Court on University Drive.