The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is seeking new volunteers in preparation for the 2025 – 2026 season. Volunteer opportunities are available in hospitality and ushering. To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course covers emergency evacuations, seating procedures, show protocols and customer service skills. New Volunteer Orientation for the 2025 – 26 Season will be held in Persson Hall at the Kravis Center on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. and Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer must complete an application at kravis.org/volunteer. For other information contact Volunteer Coordinator Karole Cooney at cooney@kravis.org or Glenora Florence at florence@kravis.org.