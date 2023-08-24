ALEXCIA COX: Palm Beach County native and deputy chief assistant for State Attorney Dave Aronberg is running against fellow prosecutor Greg A. Williams and West Palm Beach criminal law attorney Gregg Lerman in the Aug. 20, 2024 Democratic Primary. PHOTO COURTESY OF FACEBOOK

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Alexcia Cox, deputy chief assistant to Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, is seeking to make history twice.

Cox is running to be the top prosecutor for Palm Beach County in 2024. If she wins she will become the ﬁrst woman and ﬁrst of African descent to be elected to the position.

Cox, a Palm Beach County native, recently announced she’s running for elected ofﬁce for the ﬁrst time to replace her boss Aronberg, who is not seeking a fourth term.

She’s running against fellow Palm Beach State Attorney prosecutor Greg A. Williams and West Palm Beach criminal law attorney Gregg Lerman in the 2024 Democratic Primary.

Cox has been overseeing prosecutors in the county State Attorney’s Ofﬁce domestic violence unit, the county courts and conviction review unit, since 2012.

“For nearly two decades, I’ve made it my mission to hold violent criminals accountable and achieve justice for victims of crime. As a mother, longtime community advocate and prosecutor, serving Palm Beach County residents as their next state attorney would be a great honor,” Cox said.

“As deputy chief assistant, I have taken on complex legal issues, served in executive leadership positions and have focused on the tough cases to keep Palm Beach County safe.”

Cox earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Central Florida and her law degree from Florida State University College of Law.

Cox began her career with the State Attorney’s Ofﬁce as a domestic violence prosecutor. As chief of the unit, she is responsible for all aspects of case management related to the prosecution of misdemeanor and felony domestic violence cases as well as the supervision of attorneys and support personnel.

“Most important to me is waking up every day to pursue justice for victims of crimes and ensure that those who break the law will be held accountable," she said.

In 2017, Cox was appointed as chair of the Florida Bar Professional Ethics Committee, and was recently appointed to serve on the Florida Bar’s newest standing committee, The Committee on Mental Health and Wellness of Florida Lawyers.

In 2019 she was awarded the Justice Barbara Pariente Award, which recognizes people in the legal profession for their commitment to promoting women in the Palm Beach County legal community.

Cox was also named “Trailblazer of the Year” by Legacy South Florida Magazine.

Williams is one of Aronberg’s chief assistants, supervising the State Attorney’s Ofﬁce’s felony trial, intake, organized crime, trafﬁc homicide and mental health units, as well as its ofﬁces at the Criminal Justice Complex on Gun Club Road near West Palm Beach and in Belle Glade.

“I believe in my style, the way I treat people, I can get the best-quality and the best-trained prosecutors,” Williams told the Palm Beach Post. “The state attorney doesn’t do it all. At the end of the day, we need really good prosecutors and really welltrained and ethical prosecutors, and that’s what I can bring.”

During his tenure with the State Attorney’s Ofﬁce, Williams himself has prosecuted high-proﬁle cases such as the 2017 retrial of Dailia Dippolito, who was found guilty of trying to kill her husband by hiring a gunman.

Lerman also has his sights set on being the top prosecutor for the county State Attorney’s Ofﬁce.

Lerman has been practicing law for the past 40 years, handling cases ranging from DIU/DWI, drug trafﬁcking, sexual assault, child pornography, money laundering and murder.

"I have participated as lead defense counsel in jury trials at all levels of the criminal justice system," Lerman said. "For example, I have successfully tried numerous murder cases to verdict, and I understand being charged with a crime is a scary and challenging situation for most people whether it is something minor or of the most serious nature."

Born in Queens, NY, Lerman graduated from Piper High School in Broward County, earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Florida and law degree from Nova Southeastern School of Law.

He unsuccessfully ran for Circuit Court Judge in Palm Beach County in 2016.

So far, Cox has raised about $52,000 for her campaign and Lerman has $21,000, according to ﬁnance campaign reports.

Supporting Cox are Riviera Beach-based Articulate Consulting, Miami Gardens-headquartered transportation and freight company In Touch Logistics, West Palm Beachbased Pentecostal Church of God in Christ and Royal Palm Beach credit counseling company Birdie Mae Ruben Inc., whose proprietors also have Cox as their surname.

Endorsing Lerman are the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, Palm Beach Gardensbased substance abuse rehab center Northlake

Recovery, Boynton Beachbased sprinkler company Bob Irsay Irrigation Design and the Subculture Group, a restaurant business in West Palm Beach.

Williams hasn’t listed his campaign contributions and supporters as of Aug. 21.

The Democratic Primary is Aug. 20, 2024.