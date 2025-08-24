Florida Memorial University President William McCormick (Photo courtesy of Florida Memorial University).

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A dispute between Florida Memorial University Board of Trustees over the appointment of new school President William McCormick is headed for a legal showdown.

After several trustees voted McCormick the president last week, interim chair Brandon Dumas and the Florida Memorial College Alumni Association rejected the decision, saying it violated the board’s bylaws.

The Miami Herald reported that Dumas filed an injunction in a Miami-Dade County court to block what he described as a “rogue faction” of trustees from holding unauthorized meetings and taking further actions that could jeopardize the school’s governance and accreditation.

Dumas said he was officially named Chair in May after serving in an interim capacity.

FMU’s website, meanwhile, shows former Board member Walter Weatherington as Chair and doesn’t include Dumas at all.

McCormick was appointed interim president last year, replacing Jaffus Hardrick, who resigned due to health issues.

He’s the first ever alumni to become president in the school’s 146 year history.

The board of trustees reportedly wanted to conduct a national search to give candidates an opportunity for the position.