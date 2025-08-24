Photo courtesy to Istock

MIAMI – If you’re driving through Miami-Dade County, you’d better fasten those seatbelts.

Starting Monday, August 25, Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office announced an initiative to crackdown on drivers who don’t like to wear their seatbelts.

The operation will run through September 14, which will issue citations for people caught not wearing their seatbelts.

The operation comes after the Florida Department of Transportation 2025 Highway Safety report ranks Miami-Dade County second in the state for serious injuries and fatalities for people who don’t wear their seatbelts.