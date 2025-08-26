Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis will have a center named after her in Miramar.

The city of Miramar is renaming its Multi-Service Complex in honor of Davis, who was previously a city commissioner .

The dedication ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10 a.m., officially designating the facility as the Alexandra P. Davis Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway.

“I’m truly grateful for this honor,” she said.

The 38,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2009, is a place where residents can go for community resources and activities, banquets, celebrations and meeting spaces.

The Jamaican-born Davis said being elected to the Broward County Commission underscores the importance of diversity.

She and Hazelle Rogers are the only two Jamaican-Americans serving on the nine-member commission.

Davis’ platform focusing on public safety, affordable housing and economic development.