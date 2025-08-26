Photo courtesy of iStock

SUNRISE, Fla. – One of the biggest job fairs is coming to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

The Mega South Florida Job Fair is set for Thursday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arena, 1 Panther Parkway.

Managers and job recruiters in South Florida are seeking to fill thousands of positions including representatives from the Amerant Bank Arena, Florida Panthers, the City of Sunrise, Sunrise Police Department, the Miami Dolphins, Cox Media Group and many more.

Job seekers are asked to bring their resumes and dress properly attire for the occasion.

To pre register, visit https://www.jobnewssouthflorida.com/