MIAMI – Howard University President Dr. Ben Vinson has resigned just two years after he was appointed to lead the school.

Vinson’s resignation is effective August 31.

Vinson said he’s stepping down to spend more time with his family and continue his research projects.

Vinson was appointed president in 2023 and guided Howard through a period of growth marked by increasing enrollment, new donations, and expanded academic ambitions felt by students both on and off campus.

Howard University’s Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, president emeritus and the university’s 17th president, as interim leader beginning Sept. 1, 2025.

Frederick, a triple alumnus of Howard, previously served as interim president in 2013 before taking the permanent post in 2014 and leading until 2023.