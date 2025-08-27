Photo courtesy of classreport.org

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Carol City Senior High School has launched a medical program for students.

The school unveiled its Career Dual Enrollment Medical Assisting Program during a ribbon-cutting ceremony which was attended by teachers, students and district school officials.

The program is a partnership with Miami Lakes Education Center, where students can earn industry certification while learning in classes.

The program will also provide students with hands-on experience in the medical assisting field covering essential topics such as anatomy, physiology, medical terminology, and patient assessment.

Many programs include on-the-job training or internships to provide practical experience for students for roles in healthcare, assisting doctors and nurses, and performing administrative tasks.