By David L. Snelling

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – A proposed bill which grants domestic violence victims court protection after one incident was ﬁled for the upcoming 2026 Florida Legislative Session.

Senate Bill 32, ﬁled by state Sen.Barbara Sharief, a Democrat from Broward County, would make alleged victims eligible for court protection following a single signiﬁcant act, such as a death threat or violence that causes bodily harm.

The proposal changes the threshold of repeated acts before a court order can be granted.

Currently, Florida law offers various types of protective orders, including injunctions for protection against domestic violence, repeat violence, sexual violence, dating violence, and stalking.

Those orders serve to protect victims from abuse, harassment, or threats and can include injunctions against the abuser to stay away, cease contact, and, in some cases, vacate a shared home.

Non-compliance with a protective order is punishable under Florida law and may result in jail time.

The court may grant a temporary injunction if there is an immediate danger, and a hearing is typically scheduled within 15 days to determine if a permanent injunction should be issued.

Sharief’s bill would retain the existing definition of violence: “any assault, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated battery, sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, or false imprisonment, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death, by a person against any other person.”

“Every Floridian deserves to feel safe,” Sharief said in a statement. “SB 32 would ensure victims have access to protection before tragedy strikes.”

The bill would also update existing statutes to apply the new threshold to “risk protection orders, domestic violence and electronic tracking devices to create a more consistent and effective framework for public safety.”

Sharief said her bill has draw support from Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony among her supporters for the bill, which is a retooled version of legislation (SB 308, HB 285) she and St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner carried during the 2025 Session.

Women and children are more likely to be victims of domestic violence than men.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, 2020 saw a surge in domestic violence with 106,515 crimes reported in Florida, resulting in 63,217 arrests and convictions.

That year was among the highest numbers of domestic violence cases in the past 20 years in Florida, which triggered widespread efforts to combat the problem including additional support and resources for victims.

Nationwide, the most current national studies on domestic violence suggest that 22-25 percent of all women will experience domestic violence at some point during their lives.

More than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually, and 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime with ‘IPVrelated impact’ such as being concerned for their safety, PTSD symptoms, injury, or needing victim services.

About 23.2 percent of women and 13.9 percent of men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Black women face a mortality risk six times higher than white women in domestic violence situations.

Recent statistics have unveiled a disturbing pattern of domestic violence within Black communities, highlighting an urgent need for awareness and intervention.

Nearly 45 percent of Black women experience stalking, physical violence, or sexual assault during their lifetime.

“This alarming rate of violence represents a critical public health crisis that demands immediate attention,” the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence said in a statement.