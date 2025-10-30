Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County launched Metro Express, an all-electric Bus Rapid Transit system designed to enhance travel time in the Southwest portion of the county.

The bus service will travel from Southwest 344th St. Park and Ride station in Florida City with 14 stops enroute to Dadeland South Metrorail station.

The Metro Express features tech-savvy and environmentally conscious rider.

Each 60-foot electric bus offers charging ports for personal devices, bike racks, and enables passengers to board through any door.

For ease of access, official materials provide a map of the 14 BRT stations, as well as a map of the 32 local bus stops that integrate into the Metro Express system.