MIAMI, Fla. – (Black PR Wire) “This event was a resounding success,” said Kamila Pritchett, executive director of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (BAHLT).

“We extend heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors and community partners for their unwavering support. I encourage the community to stay engaged, stay informed about upcoming events, and join us as we continue to write the next chapters of success for the Crown of Overtown.”

Pritchett was referencing hosted the 110th Anniversary Kick-off Celebration Soiree at the Historic Lyric Theater, an iconic symbol of South Florida’s rich community history and culture, hosted by The Black Archives History & Research Foundation Nov. 18.

Guests started their evening b walking down the red carpet, dressed in stunning “Speakeasy Chic” attire to represent the glamour and elegance of the 1930s and ’40s.

The theater’s lobby welcomed them with the enchanting melodies of the renowned Melton Mustafa Orchestra, conducted by Melton Mustafa Jr., paving the way for a live concert featuring the talents of Keke Wyatt and Raheem DeVaughn.

Throughout the night, elected ofﬁcials, including State Rep. Ashley Grant, Miami-Dade County’s Mayor Daniela Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and City of Miami Commissioner Christine King, delivered ofﬁcial recognitions and proclamations, highlighting the enduring legacy of the Historic Lyric Theater.

The evening emceed by G. Eric Knowles was full of cheer, pride, and recognition. As the night unfolded, the spotlight shifted to honor seven exemplary community leaders: Black Archives founder Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields; Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon; former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson; City of Miami Commissioner Christine King; “Miami Herald" writer and reporter Bea Hines; James McQueen, executive director of the SEOPW CRA; and renowned actress JoMarie Payton.

Adding to the celebration, a commemorative video encapsulating the essence of the Crown of Overtown’s 110th Anniversary – reflecting on the present, honoring the past, and envisioning the future – was presented during the event. The video is available at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater YouTube channel youtube.com/@BAHLTSoFlo.

Additionally, The Crown of Overtown’s 110th Kick-Off Anniversary Celebration Soiree booklet is available digitally, showcasing highlights, honorees, and the rich history of the Historic Lyric Theater, at issuu.com/bernadetteceo/docs/lyric_110 _soiree_-_program_booklet. The celebration of the 110th Anniversary of the Crown of Overtown is far from over; follow the BAHLT on Facebook @BlackArchivesMIA; Instagram @bahltsoflo, and X (formerly Twitter) @BlackArchives to Stay updated with the latest information and upcoming events.

FAR FROM OVER: Honorees for the celebration of the 110th Anniversary of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater included, from top left, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon; James McQueen, executive director of the SEOPW CRA; City of Miami Commissioner Christine King; Kamila Pritchett, executive director of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater; Bea Hines, writer and reporter for The Miami Herald; former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson; and renowned actress JoMarie Payton. From below left, founder Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields receiving the Black Archives Eternal Roar Award from G. Eric Knowles and Kamila Pritchett, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava, far right, at the red carpet, one of the elected ofﬁcials who joined the Nov. 18 grand celebration at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater.

PHOTOS CREDIT OF BPRW