Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Habitat for Humanity of Broward is receiving the largest gift in its history, a $6.75 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who today announced the transformational donation as part of a $436 million contribution to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 U.S. Habitat affiliates, including Habitat Broward.

Habitat Broward is one of seven Habitat affiliates in Florida to receive millions of dollars as part of the MacKenzie Scott donation. Others are Habitat for Humanity of Greater of Miami ($6.75 million), Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County ($7.5 million); Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties ($11 million), Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County ($5.75 million), Habitat for Humanity SeminoleApopka ($3.5 million) and Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat Broward will use the $6.75 million gift for development and construction of dozens of new homes, all geared to providing affordable workforce housing to more Broward families.

“This transformational gift will allow us to amplify our work and do so much more, so much faster,” said Nancy Robin, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat Broward. “We are humbled by the recognition and proud to partner with MacKenzie Scott to address inequities in underserved communities through homeownership.”

Broward is one of the nation’s most cost-burdened housing markets, due to high home prices and low wages, putting homeownership out of reach to more than 80 percent of the population. According to the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors, the median single-family home price in Broward in February, 2022 was $519,000, far higher than most people can afford.

Habitat for Humanity International will use its $25 million portion of the donation to prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle Systemic racism in housing, according to Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford.