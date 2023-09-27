FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Auguste International Realty executive Edwina Auguste, center, is flanked by, from left, Lisa Mooney of Centennial Bank; Lawrence Franzoni, Svitla Systems; Peter Messina, SVN Commercial Realty; and Children’s Harbor Chief Development Ofﬁcer Erik Chaﬁn, at the recent Children’s Harbor event in Fort Lauderdale. Children’s Harbor provides safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults. Proceeds from the Safe Harbor Society Mixer at the Coral Ridge Yacht Club in Fort Lauderdale beneﬁtted the nationally accredited nonproﬁt agency, whose main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The ﬁnal Safe Harbor Society Mixer of 2023 is set for Monday, Oct. 16 at the Children’s Harbor campus in Pembroke Pines, which will be transformed into a “Halloween Harbor Night” pirate-themed evening of adventure. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes. Call 954252-3072 or visit childrensharbor.org.

PHOTO COURTESY OF CHILDREN’S HARBOR