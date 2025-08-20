Photo courtesy of watchtheyard.com

MIAMI – Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen was arrested on a charge of DUI, jeopardizing his position at the HBCU and leadership role.

According to reports, Allen was pulled over by police on July 21 and was taken into custody with charges filed in the Delaware’s Court of Common Pleas on August 12.

Allen is charged with DUI alcohol and reckless driving.

Allen has been president of the school since 2020, becoming a prominent national figure in a role pushing HBCUs in higher education and civic life.

He previously served as CEO of the 2021 Presidential Inaugural Committee and has been recognized for his efforts to expand Delaware State’s reach and resources.

In a statement, a Delaware State spokesperson acknowledged the charges but declined to provide further details.

“We are aware of the recent news reports involving University President Dr. Tony Allen,” the statement read. “This matter is part of an active legal process, and we will not be commenting further at this time. Our focus remains on advancing the University’s mission, delivering exceptional education, supporting our campus community, and achieving our strategic goals.”