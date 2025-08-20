Photo courtesy of Wallpaper Cave

MIAMI – A federal judge ruled that a new state law which restricts children from accessing major social media platforms is unconstitutional.

U.S District Judge Mark E. Walker made the decision in the case of NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association versus the state of Florida after lawmakers passed a law banning children under 14 from using certain social media apps.

They include Snapchat, YouTube, and Facebook, and the law also required parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds.

U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker denied Florida’s request for a temporary injunction on Wednesday, finding the state could not show it was likely to succeed in its legal challenge.

Judge Walker also rejected Florida’s motion to move the case back to state court.