Photo courtesy of Pinterest.jp

TAMARAC, Fla. – Homeowners Association and Condo board members in Tamarac are invited to an event where they can access legal advice on important issues impacting their communities.

The city of Tamarac is holding an quarterly HOA Liaison meeting set for Wednesday, August 27, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 pm. at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd.

Attorney Andrew B. Black will be on hand to lend legal advice on the best ways to deal with HOA issues including budgeting, building safety issues and recent changes in Florida law.

The event will also include a Q & A session.

City officials emphasized the importance of participation, especially as Florida continues to adopt new rules related to housing and building safety.

For more information, all 954-597-3505.