Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation

MIAMI – Miami-Dade is proposing to impose a $5 parking fee at county parks to close a $402 million budget deficit, sparking outrage.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county officials face a major challenge of balancing a billion dollar budget for the 2025-2026 year.

The county is proposing funding cuts to local organizations and programs and increasing solid waste and water fees to offset the budget shortfall.

The latest plan is enacting a $5 parking fee to county parks as residents are pushing back against the cost.

Parkgoers said the fee might drive away people, especially for those who can’t afford it.

The county has an arduous task of balancing a budget, with a massive shortfall due to state and federal funding cuts, and financially supporting five new independent offices approved by voters through a constitution amendment.

They include the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Property Appraisal, Tax Collector and Supervisor of Elections.