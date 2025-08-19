Photo courtesy of iStock.com

TAMARAC, Fla. – The city of Tamarac wants to get its residents in tip top shape.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the Tamarac Sweat Fest, an outdoor workout event which tests their fitness abilities.

The free event is set for Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Tamarac Village Amphitheatre, 9141 West Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac City Commissioner Morey Wright is spearheading the event.

Residents of all ages can participate in the event which also brings the community together.

For more information, call 954-597-3505