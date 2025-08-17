Photo courtesy of womendailymagazine.com

MIAMI – Despite funding cuts, Miami-Dade County Public Schools students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch throughout the 2025-2026 school year.

The school board introduced “Food for the Future,” a policy framework designed to improve the nutrition and sustainability for school breakfast and lunches.

The plan seeks to create healthier, tastier meals, promote sustainable practices, and teach students about nutrition and wellness.

The school district, facing federal funding cuts, was mulling bringing back reduced price lunches for students.

During the summer, all students received free breakfast and lunch.