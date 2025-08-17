Photo courtesy of myprescottnow.com

MIAMI – Stepping up his massive deportation crackdown operation, President Donald Trump is proposing to allow immigration enforcement officials to identify undocumented immigrants during traffic stops.

Trump made the suggestion amid the president’s take over of Washington, D.C. ‘s police force and ordered the National Guard and the FBI to aid law enforcement officials to fight crime despite the rate being at a 30-year low.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith issued an executive order on Thursday allowing officers making traffic stops to notify ICE agents about encounters with undocumented immigrants.

The Immigrant Justice Center advises undocumented immigrants pulled over in traffic stops not to discuss immigration or citizenship status with the police, immigration agents or other officials.