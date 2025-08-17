Photo courtesy of Facebook

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rap artist Sean Kingston was sentenced to over three years in federal prison for his role in a fraud scheme which also involved his mother.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was convicted in March of a million-dollar wire fraud scheme in which he and his mother allegedly stole luxury items including watches, 232-inch LED TV and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.

The judge ordered he immediately begin serving his sentence despite Kingston’s lawyers pleading for a lighter sentence, citing health issues.

His mother, Janice Turner, was sentenced in July to five years in prison.

Born in Jamaica, Kingston became an overnight sensation in 2007 with hit songs like “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.”

His self-titled debut album debuted at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified platinum for over 1 million shipments in the U.S.