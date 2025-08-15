Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis (Photo courtesy of yardbaker.com)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is off the hook.

Prosecutors from the Broward State Attorney’s Office have dropped a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Judkins, citing conflicting accounts, lack of independent witnesses and a delayed report of the alleged incident.

According to police, Judkins, 21, was arrested in July 2025 on the domestic violence charge after he allegedly struck a woman he had been dating during a ride from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Prosecutors said evidence of the alleged crime didn’t support the woman’s account.

Quinshon was drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2025 draft.

He helped Ohio State win the 2024-225 National Championship.