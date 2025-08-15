Photo courtesy of Getty Images

MIAMI – The maternity unit at Jackson South Medical Center, which announced in June it was closing its doors in the fall, has decided to do it sooner.

The doors will official close on Friday, August 15.

The hospital is not transferring people to the maternity unit as of Friday, saying it decided to close sooner as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the highest standards of patient care and safety.

Before closing, the unit had 20 nurses who will be transition into new positions with the Jackson Hospital system, Holtz Children’s Hospital and the Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial Hospital.