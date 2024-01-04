LIGHTING THE KINARA: This year’s observance of the African American and Pan African holiday Kwanzaa provided more opportunities for millions among the African Diaspora to appreciate themselves, their history and their ethical foundations. Participants throughout South Florida were active in the weeklong secular celebration of family, community and culture, which Dr. Maulana Karenga primarily is credited with founding in 1966. In a traditional practice, Abasi Hanif lights the Kinara candle symbolizing Ujamaa, or cooperative economics, one the seven principles of Kwanzaa, during an observance Friday in West Palm Beach.

PHOTO COURTESY OF AYIZE HANIF