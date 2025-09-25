Photo courtesy of ar.inspiredpencil.com

MIAMI – A proposed bill would mandate life sentences without parole for anyone convicted of manslaughter of a police officer in Florida.

During the upcoming 2026 Legislative Session, state Rep. Jessica Baker (R-Daytona Beach) refiled the Jason Raynor Act, named after the Daytona Beach police officer who was shot and killed by a man resisting arrest in 2021.

In 2025, the previous bill was approved by House and Senate committees but failed on a final vote in both chambers due to the bill’s language.

The new legislation includes and defines a “good faith” standard for police conduct during arrests and detainment situations.