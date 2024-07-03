South Florida lost three of its top radio personalities in June, all of whom worked for the Cox Media Group.

Cupa Cindy from WEDR 99 Jamz announced in June she was stepping down to focus on living her best life. James T. Thomas, better known as James T, and Jill Tracey were let go from WHQT Hot-105, according to the Cox Media Group.

Cox Media Group owns both radio stations.

Tracey, who has been on the airwaves in South Florida for over 20 years, was let go after doing the morning show on June 24.

“They are just trying to cut everywhere they can because they aren’t doing the numbers that they used to,” Tracey told the Miami Herald.

Tracey has worked on radio for more than 30 years.

She was on the air weekdays from 6-10 AM with News on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, One Hot Minute reports Middays on the James T show, and weekends as host of WHQT’s ”Hot Talk with Jill Tracey" community affairs show which airs live Sunday nights at 11pm.

According to her WHQt proﬁle, Tracey is recognized as a passionate media advocate and supports the community as an instructor with Urgent Inc., the community development organization dedicated to empowering young minds to transform their communities through the media.

She contributes time as a supporting partner, advocate and donor to the Embrace Girls Foundation, YWCA of Miami, NFL Sisters in Service, the South Florida chapter of NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists), and the Cultural Heritage Alliance on Tourism.

It was unknown when Thomas was let go as Cox Media Group didn’t return messages.

Thomas couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Thomas has been a voice in the South Florida community for 54 years.

Thomas was on the airwaves from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., playing music from different generations, the mix music hour, public service announcements and interviewing recording artists and national and local dignitaries.

Putting God ﬁrst in everything he does, Thomas consistently began the noon hour with a prayer led by members of the church community followed by the inspirational song of the day.

Thomas told the South Florida Times last year when he received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for community service, he created the segment when he was the program director for WEDR 99-Jamz in Miami from 1990 to 2003, and kept it going when he joined HOT 105.

Thomas started his radio career at Palm Beach Community College as a journalism student, and after spending some time in Palm Beach and Boynton Beach in 1970 as a jock and host of an afternoon teen show, Thomas joined WRBD/WCKO in Fort Lauderdale as news and sports director in 1971.

He also worked as the weekend entertainment/public service talk show for WPTV Channel 5 in West Palm Beach.

Thomas’ ﬁrst stint with WEDR was in 1982 as an on-air talent for the James T. Morning Show in Miami.

Outside radio, Thomas said his vision also included promoting Black recording artists and jocks and launched James T. Entertainment and Management Inc. in the early 1980s.

They entertained people in clubs and other shows from Pompano Beach and Delray Beach to Clewiston, Florida.

Thomas said one of his biggest promotional projects included Janet Jackson. When Jackson launched her singing career, she performed at Lauderdale’s Lockhart Stadium in 1981, with up-andcoming talent New Edition.

Thomas said Jackson did so well that she was asked to perform in several shows in the Bahamas. "We did several night clubs and then we took her to the Bahamas," Thomas said. "Taking artists to Florida and out of the state to perform I have love for other than radio. But it turned out that radio was my love."

When Cox Media bought the two radio stations in 2003, it changed the format for WEDR 99 Jamz to an all-Hip Hop station.

Thomas disagreed with the decision.